Gerald L. "Jerry" Staley
91, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born in Uhrichsville, OH, on June 26, 1928 to the late Louis and Edna Staley. He went on to attend Kent State University and graduated from Cooks and Bakers School in New Jersey. Jerry proudly served in the United States Navy, where he was stationed, as a cook, at Pearl Harbor following World War II. He was an avid, lifelong Browns, Indians and Buckeyes fan and enjoyed euchre and fishing. Jerry was a dedicated family man who never missed a sporting event for his children and even coached many teams.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Rosemary "Rusty" (Graham), who passed in 2010. He is survived by his children: Kevin, Jerry II, Coleen and Michael (Chris); eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Burial will follow in North Canton Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 29, 2020