Gerald Lee Conrad
1929 - 2020
age 90, of Alliance, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center in Canton, Ohio. He was born May 24, 1929 to the late Raymond and Mattie (Stutzman) Conrad. He was a graduate of Louisville High School and worked for AT&T for 31 years. After retirement he was employed by Mount Union University where he installed a new telephone system and worked for 10 years until his retirement in 1995. Jerry was a life-long member of Beech Mennonite Church where he was an elder for many years and held many different offices throughout his life. He was a former member of the Washington Ruritans Club. He enjoyed camping with his wife, children and grandchildren and he loved bowling, golfing, carving and wood working.

Jerry married Melva (Schloneger) Conrad whom he had known since childhood. She was a wonderful, loving companion for 68 years. He is survived by his wife, Melva and three children, Bonnie (Galen) Stutzman, Jude (Ross) Miller, Paul (Rhonda) Conrad; grandchildren, Ben (Myka) Stutzman, Ryan (Bethany) Stutzman, Andrew (Anne) Miller, Jocelyn (Ryan) Reed, Ashley (Nate) Mast, Austin, Michelle and Chad Conrad; great-grandchildren, Estia and Truen Stutzman, Madison, Kate and Caden Miller, Aveline Grace Stutzman, Addilyn Reed, Zion and Malcolm Conrad; many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Cletus Conrad; a sister, Naomi Conrad Ulrich; granddaughter, Lynn Miller and great-granddaughter, Isella Stutzman.

A private burial for immediate family will be held on Tuesday, May 5 where Jerry will be laid to rest in Beech Mennonite Church Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be planned a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or Little Eden Camp, 3721 Portage Point Dr, Onekama, MI 49675 with a note indicating in memory of Jerry Conrad. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
May 4, 2020
Melva and family, i was sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. He and I shared many memories growing up together in Louisville at Beech church and going to school together. Nellie and I had so many good times with you both esp. in Fl. I'll be praying for you in these difficult days. Blessings, Elvin
Elvin Sommers
Friend
