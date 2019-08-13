|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Paul Reinoehl 1942 - 2019
Dallas, Texas
was born on July 10, 1942 and passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Jerry was a graduate of Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio in 1961.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; his brother, David and his sister, Donna. He is survived by his mother Esther (age 101); and a brother, Ken, both of North Canton, Ohio; as well as son Marc; daughters Linda and Teresa; two grandsons and a great-granddaughter.
His memorial service will be conducted at Troy Suggs Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14 at 6:30 p.m. He will be interned in the VA cemetery in Dallas.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2019