Gerald R. Duckworth
Age 77, of North Canton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. He was born Dec. 6, 1941 in Canton, a son of the late Hannibal and Lillian (Johnson) Duckworth, and was a life resident. Gerald was retired from The Timken Co. where he worked in the tube mill at the Gambrinus Plant. He had served in the U. S. Army in Texas. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Shirley A. Duckworth, on March 17, 1982, and Carol (Archibald) Duckworth, on Sept. 22, 2014; and a brother, Lowell Duckworth.
Gerald is survived by four children: Elaine Duckworth, Andrew (Caryn) Duckworth, Steve Duckworth, and Mark Duckworth; three step-children: Brenda Archibald, Wendy (Greg) Putney, and Jimmy Archibald; two brothers, Carl (Zita) Duckworth and Jay (Linda) Duckworth; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2019