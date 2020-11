Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald S. Sellman



passed away on October 17, 2020 at the age of 90.



He was a devoted family man, a long-time employee of Stark Truss Company and a dedicated minister of Jehovah's Witnesses.



You are invited to join his family and friends at a celebration of life on November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. via zoom. Please see details and read the complete story of Gerry's beautiful life at:



