Gerald Schroeder
81, of Canton, Ohio, passed away from a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis on July 31, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born to parents John Kenneth and Dorothy Helena Schroeder in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Gerald graduated from Brewster High School and was a member of the first class in the history of Malone College, and graduated in 1967 with a degree in Education.
He married, and is survived by, the love of his life, Edie Schroeder (Blair) on January 1, 1963. Gerald is also survived by his daughter, Stephanie Church, (Ron); son, Scott Schroeder (Kathy); grandchildren, Samantha and Elizabeth Smith and Anna, Joel, Luke and Shulah Schroeder; and many, many beloved friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Dean and his sister, Shirley Ilene Schroeder.
During his time as a student at Malone College, he was drafted into the Army. He later became a popular teacher and basketball coach at Taft Middle School. He was a church softball legend and loved watching all Cleveland sports through the good and bad years. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife and playing countless rounds of golf with friends. He perfected the art of being ornery with his grandchildren, playing endless games of Rummikub with Edie and telling stories to just about anyone who would listen. Central to Gerald's life was his Christian faith, and he and his family spent many years actively serving at First Friends Church in Canton. We all can smile knowing that Gerald is rejoicing in heaven with family and friends that welcomed him home.
With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, OH 44720. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Malone University Associates Scholarship Fund (https://www.malone.edu/giving/maloneassociates/
), First Friends Church (http://firstfriends.org/give/
) or Christian Broadcasting Network (https://www.cbn.com/giving
).
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721