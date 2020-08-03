Gerald Schroeder
With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, OH 44720. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Malone University Associates Scholarship Fund (https://www.malone.edu/giving/maloneassociates/
), First Friends Church (http://firstfriends.org/give/
) or Christian Broadcasting Network (https://www.cbn.com/giving
).
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721