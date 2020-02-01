|
|
Gerald (Jerry) Snyder
79, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 24th at the Viera Health and Rehabilitation Center in Viera, Fla. Jerry was born on Nov. 17, 1940 in Massillon, Ohio where he resided until relocating to Rockledge Fla. He spent many years as a mechanical engineer until he bought Express Print, where he retired. He was well known for the phrase, "if You say Frog, Jerry Jumps". He was also involved in the Massillon Rotary, and active with the Boy Scout Troop 933 for many years. Jerry was also a parishioner of St. Josephs Church in Massillon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Hilda Snyder. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathy Snyder and children, Jodi Smer (Rick), Dr. Joni Stasiak (Dr. Steve) and Jason Snyder (Jaime); grandchildren, Corey, Cassie, (Jerod) and Christopher (Taylor) Smer, Alex, Sophie, and Abe Stasiak, and Jake and Josh Snyder; great-granddaughters, Raelyn and Josie Smer; brother, Larry Snyder; cousins, Terry Snyder of Parma (Karen), Nancy Bressler, and John Kent; brother-in-law, Mike Seachrist (Judy) and sister-in-law, Mary Grace Sankey and many nieces and nephews.
Jerry's wishes were to be cremated and a Celebration Of life will be planned in Massillon at a later date. The family would like to thank the North Brevard Funeral Home of Titusville, Fla. and Eric Zink, Funeral Director, and family friend.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 1, 2020