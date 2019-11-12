Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Service at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Gerald "Wayne" Tolley

Gerald "Wayne" Tolley

Of Louisville, Ohio passed away November 9, 2019 at the Laurels of Massillon at the age of 81.

Wayne's family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Damascus Cemetery. Condolences can be shared, and the complete obituary viewed online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2019
