Gerald "Wayne" Tolley
Of Louisville, Ohio passed away November 9, 2019 at the Laurels of Massillon at the age of 81.
Wayne's family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Damascus Cemetery. Condolences can be shared, and the complete obituary viewed online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2019