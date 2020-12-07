Gerald W. RiemenschneiderAge 78 of Canton, passed away Friday December 4, 2020 in Sprenger Health Care of Massillon. He was born November 12, 1942 in Woodsfield, OH to the late Paul and Ada (Stephen) Riemenschneider. He was a 1962 graduate of Louisville High School. Gerald retired from the Canton Repository in 2002 after 40 years of service. He enjoyed camping, fishing, time spent with his grandchildren and watching the Cleveland Indians.Gerald is survived by his wife, Nita M. (Dearnbarger) to whom he was married 52 years; two children, Lisa (Thal) Makroglou and John (Angie Provens) Riemenschneider; two grandchildren, Zafiro and Epaminondas Makroglou; step-granddaughter, Brittany Provens; brother, Paul (Theresa) Riemenschneider; sister, Carol Conrad; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Sprenger Health Care of Massillon for their wonderful care.A private family graveside service will be conducted in Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family will have a celebration of Gerald's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Canton Ex-Newsboys Association at P.O. Box 20124, Canton, OH 44701. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525