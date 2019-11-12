|
Gerald W. Tolley
Age 81 of Louisville, passed away on the morning of Saturday, November 9, 2019 following an extended illness. He was born January 11, 1938 in Akron to the late James R. and Louise (McGraw) Tolley. "Wayne", a blacksmith and boilermaker, retired in 2005 from T&W Forge in Alliance. He loved his family and his spoiled dog "Bogey". He enjoyed collecting, antiquing and shopping with "the best friend I ever knew" Maggie Smith. When asked the most important thing learned: "Your kids are everything!"
He is survived by sisters, Mary Nitzsche of Stow, June Holderbaum of Florida, Shirley Samples of Kansas, Karen Kress of Canton; brothers, W. Don of Cleveland, James of Canton, Joe of Navarre and David of Canton; children, Teresa (Lenard) McCown of Canal Fulton, Deborah (Tom) Matheny of Louisville, Daryhl (Kim) Tolley of Canton, Brian (Holly) Tolley of North Canton and Trevor (Missy) Tolley of Mogadore; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. Wayne is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel E. (Campbell); sisters, Gertrude Castro, Evelena Jones and Sue Norris; brother, Hayward and sons, Gerald W "Duke" Jr., Timothy R. and Michael W.
Wayne's family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Damascus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online at "Tolley Fund" at GoFundMe.com to help Addison fight leukemia. Condolences can be shared with the family online at
