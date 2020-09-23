Gerald Wilson Slusser
passed away on Monday, Sept. 14th, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born in Alliance, Ohio on April 17th, 1924 to Calvin Henry and Ann Wilhelminia Kellner Slusser. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Duaine Leroy Slusser. A World War II veteran, Gerald enlisted in the US Navy Reserves in 1942, and served as Sonarman 3rd class in the Aleutian Islands and Okinawa. He married his wife of 72, years, June Hodge, on Sept. 19, 1948 at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Canton Ohio, and they raised four children, Rebecca Jo, Amy Michaele, Susan Ann, and James Calvin. He earned his BS in Electrical Engineering at OSU, became a certified PE, and built a career at steel mills that included Armco (Zanesville), Kaiser Engineering (Middletown), Plant Engineer at Reeves Corporation/Cyclops Division (Dover), and Chem Stress (Painesville). He established the GW Slusser Consulting Firm (Dover/Canton), from which he retired in 1999.
Gerald is survived by his wife, June Elizabeth Hodge Slusser; daughters, Rebecca (Walter) Alves, Metairie, La., Amy (David) Zehnder, Clarington, Ohio, Susan Stern (Gary "Tex"), Cameron, W.Va; son, James Slusser (Hector Pineda), Ft. Lauderdale, Fla; two sisters, Barbara Kreuz, Canton, Ohio, Donna Oswald, Magnolia, Ohio; six grandchildren, Melissa Marie LeBoeuf (Kim Kornfeld), New Orleans, La., Stephanie Ann Alves (Wade Kimbro), New Orleans, La., Matthew David Zehnder, California, Aaron Michael Zehnder, Ohio, Katherine Rose Zehnder, Ohio; and Spencer Wilson Stern, W.Va; and two great-grandchildren, Eleanor Carolyn Kornfeld, and Kim John Kornfeld III, New Orleans, La.
Interment will be on Friday, Sept. 25th, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Sunset Hills Memorial Garden, 5001 Everhard Rd NW, Canton Ohio 44718. An online memorial can be viewed at www.karlofh.com
.