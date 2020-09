Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gerald's life story with friends and family

Share Gerald's life story with friends and family





Interment will be on Friday, Sept. 25th, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Sunset Hills Memorial Garden, 5001 Everhard Rd NW, Canton Ohio 44718. An online memorial can be viewed at



Gerald Wilson SlusserInterment will be on Friday, Sept. 25th, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Sunset Hills Memorial Garden, 5001 Everhard Rd NW, Canton Ohio 44718. An online memorial can be viewed at www.karlofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store