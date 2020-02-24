|
Nancy Joanne Eckroad
87 of Navarre passed away at Aultman Hospital ER Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born at Massillon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Milton and Faye Tunning Sample and was a life resident of the area. She retired from Brewster Dairy where she was a packer.
She was preceded by her husband, Ike Eckroad; one brother and one sister. Surviving are three daughters and one son, Deborah (Fred) Gurule, of Massillon, Cheryl (Don) Duke of Beach City, Michell (Dave) Walters of Navarre; one son, Eric (Kim) Smith of Florida, eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and a special niece, Jennifer Rasstetter of Massillon.
A private family service will be held. Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City is assisting the family with arrangements. You may sign guest book at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2020