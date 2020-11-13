1/1
Geraldine Alviva Tuck
1937 - 2020
Geraldine Alviva Tuck

was born on Dec. 26, 1937 in Canton, Ohio. Gerri passed away on Nov. 6, 2020 at Greenfield Estate Community. Gerri graduated from Canton McKinley High School, Cleveland Beauty Academy and Kent State University. Gerri was one of Canton's top licensed black beauticians in her day. She went back to school and earned her degree in education. She taught at Allen School until retiring in 2005. Gerri was a lifelong member of Mount Calvary Second Missionary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and Bible Study. She also served on The Usher Board and supervised The Junior Ushers. She also was a Girl Scout Leader. She loved to sing and her favorite song was "Amazing Grace" and she sang it until the end.

Gerri was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Kathleen Tuck; sisters, Mary (Clifton) Raine, Gloria Tuck Hardy; brothers, Virgil Tuck, and Vernon (Ernestine) Tuck. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her last sister, Patricia(Jimmy) Hicks; sister-in-law, Pearl Tuck; devoted friend, Shirley Smith, as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Gerri truly loved all her nieces and nephews, they were her JOY!

Services are today at 12 noon at Rhoden Memorial Home. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
