Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Northside Christian Church
7615 Ridge Road
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Northside Christian Church
7615 Ridge Road
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE FIGLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE (nee: SCHULTZ) FIGLEY


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
GERALDINE (nee: SCHULTZ) FIGLEY Obituary
Geraldine Figley (nee: Schultz)

age 81, February 27, 2019. She was born on August 5, 1937 in Massillon, Ohio. She dedicated her life to her family as well as so many other children by being a foster parent for 43 years. She loved her flower gardens and going to yard sales. Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles; parents, Florence and Ernest Schultz; and brothers, Fred, Ted and Jim Schultz.

She is survived by children: Christopher (Stacie) Figley, Jennifer (Robert) McInturff, Andrew (Kathleen) Figley, and Linda Figley; grandchildren, Kara (Brandon), Michael, Adam, Zachary, Jacob, Ethan, Miranda, and Sara; great-grandchildren, Avery and Brody; sisters, Virginia Miller, Laura Snyder, and Kathleen Policy; and brothers, Joe and Larry Schutlz.

Funeral Services will be held, SUNDAY, March 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Northside Christian Church, 7615 Ridge Road, Wadsworth. Pastor Robin Hart will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the church. Private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northside Christian Church. Arrangements by Cox-McNulty Funeral Home

BARBERTON, (330)-745-3311
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now