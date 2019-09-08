|
|
Geraldine Gertrude Kimball
Abernethy (Gerry)
formerly of North Canton, Ohio, passed peacefully on September 4, 2019 in Huntersville, NC. She was born on October 18, 1923 in St. Paul, MN to Frank T. Kimball and Viola Kimball Goepper (stepfather Carl V. Goepper). Gerry attended Kent State University in Ohio and graduated with a double major bachelor
degree in art and English from Denison University in Ohio. Gerry was skilled in the needle arts, sewing and knitting. She also loved to read and belonged to many book clubs. Her passion was taking family photos and she kept decades of albums. Gerry was a past president of the American Association of University Women in Ponca City, OK and continued her adult learning in College Club in Canton, Ohio. She was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher and being a member of the Rachel circle. She was also an enthusiastic Camp Fire Girl leader and Cub Scout leader in Ponca City, OK.
Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edgar Abernethy and had been actively involved in his men's wear business in Ponca City, OK and in his Cabinet Cote business in Canton, Ohio. She leaves three children: Kim Yarbrough (Don), Kerry Stewart (James) and Cameron Abernethy (Cindy). Also she leaves five grandchildren: Steva Yarbrough Sazama (Mike), Michael Yarbrough (Jessica), Ryan Stewart (Amber), Lauren Stewart Coleman (Chris) and Tiphanie DeWitt (James). Her great-grandchildren include Reese and Morgan Sazama, Olive Stewart and James, Victoria and Rachel Coleman.
Gerry will be remembered for her positive outlook on life. She was a gentle soul who saw the best in all people she encountered. She enjoyed her later life, learning to drive at age 69 and caring for her husband of 58 years.
Visitation is at noon followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. September 11, 2019 at the Lamiell Funeral Home, 1353 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Presbyterian Church of Canton, Ohio whose members were so kind to Gerry and her husband when they resided in North Canton. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019