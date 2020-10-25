1/1
Geraldine Gloria "Gerry" Halkides
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine "Gerry" Gloria Halkides

91, of North Canton, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Gerry was born in West Allis, Wisconsin, on December 27, 1928 to the late Harley and Emma Frakes. After graduating from Timken High School in 1947, Gerry went on to obtain her Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. She worked as a grade school teacher for the Canton City School system for many years. After she retired from teaching, Gerry worked as a real estate agent. She was a member of Christ United Presbyterian Church in Canton. She also volunteered with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Committee, the Canton Civic Opera, and the Stark County Guardian Ad Litem Program.

Gerry is survived by her three sons: Don (Debbie) McCreery, Gregg McCreery, and Bret Wearstler; one sister, Joyce Klass, two grandchildren, Korey McCreery and Season Trujillo, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Along with her parents, Gerry is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Halkides, who passed in April of 2015, as well as her brother, Marlon Frakes, and her sister, Carol Barchalk.

Per the family's request, Gerry will be privately laid to rest next to her husband at Forest Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Home at https://www.stllc.org/ or to the donor's charity of choice. An online memorial can be viewed at www.karlofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karlo-Libby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved