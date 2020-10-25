Geraldine "Gerry" Gloria Halkides
91, of North Canton, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Gerry was born in West Allis, Wisconsin, on December 27, 1928 to the late Harley and Emma Frakes. After graduating from Timken High School in 1947, Gerry went on to obtain her Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. She worked as a grade school teacher for the Canton City School system for many years. After she retired from teaching, Gerry worked as a real estate agent. She was a member of Christ United Presbyterian Church in Canton. She also volunteered with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Committee, the Canton Civic Opera, and the Stark County Guardian Ad Litem Program.
Gerry is survived by her three sons: Don (Debbie) McCreery, Gregg McCreery, and Bret Wearstler; one sister, Joyce Klass, two grandchildren, Korey McCreery and Season Trujillo, and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Along with her parents, Gerry is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Halkides, who passed in April of 2015, as well as her brother, Marlon Frakes, and her sister, Carol Barchalk.
Per the family's request, Gerry will be privately laid to rest next to her husband at Forest Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Home at https://www.stllc.org/
