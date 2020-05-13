Geraldine K. Bullock
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine K. Bullock

age 69 of Massillon passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1951, to the late Charles and Kathleen Bullock. Geraldine was employed as a cook for 13 years at Padulas. Geraldine had a heart of gold. She enjoyed playing bingo, camping, making home cooked meals and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents and sister Bonita Bullock. She is survived by her children Eugena Bullock and Andre "Scooby" Bethune; siblings Mary Dutton, Charlene Wells, and Robert Bullock; grandchildren Kelvin Jr., Sydney, Isaiah, Samuel, Joshua, Maxwell, Nicolai, and expecting granddaughter Aundrea; and great-grandchildren Kelvin III, Kar'mel, Alexus, Aviana, and Khalil; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Public visitation will be held from 9-10 am on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Home where social distancing protocols will be enforced. Private family service will be held. Her final resting place will be at Massillon Cemetery. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved