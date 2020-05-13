Geraldine K. Bullock
age 69 of Massillon passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1951, to the late Charles and Kathleen Bullock. Geraldine was employed as a cook for 13 years at Padulas. Geraldine had a heart of gold. She enjoyed playing bingo, camping, making home cooked meals and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents and sister Bonita Bullock. She is survived by her children Eugena Bullock and Andre "Scooby" Bethune; siblings Mary Dutton, Charlene Wells, and Robert Bullock; grandchildren Kelvin Jr., Sydney, Isaiah, Samuel, Joshua, Maxwell, Nicolai, and expecting granddaughter Aundrea; and great-grandchildren Kelvin III, Kar'mel, Alexus, Aviana, and Khalil; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be held from 9-10 am on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Paquelet Funeral Home where social distancing protocols will be enforced. Private family service will be held. Her final resting place will be at Massillon Cemetery. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.