Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Louisville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Louisville, OH
View Map
GERALDINE L. DILLEHAY


1928 - 2019
GERALDINE L. DILLEHAY Obituary
Geraldine L. Dillehay

age 90, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born December 25, 1928 in Canton, OH to the late James and Ethel (Lohr) Sutton. Gerry was the Secretary at North Nimishillen Elementary School for more than 30 years. She was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ and a former member of the Louisville Woman's Club and Eastern Star. Gerry was also preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Dillehay in 2010.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Frank) Gall, her son, Jim (Sally) Dillehay, three grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be 11am Friday (11/8/19) at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8pm Thursday evening at the funeral home. Gerry will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The . Online condolences may be left at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019
