Geraldine L.
Dillehay
Funeral services will be 11am Friday (11/8/19) at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8pm Thursday evening at the funeral home. Gerry will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The . Online condolences may be left at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Nov. 4, 2019