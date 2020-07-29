1/
Geraldine L. Filliez
1949 - 2020
Geraldine L. Filliez

70, passed away on July 28, 2020 after a long and brave fight with COPD. She was born on Nov. 21, 1949 of Canton. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry D. Filliez; daughter, Melissa K. Christ; three step sons, Gregory S. (Debby) Filliez, Stephen D. (Irene) Filliez, and Jeffery A. (Christy) Filliez; many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; best friends, Drew and Brenda Prine; and her co-workers at Baker, Dublikar & Beck. She was loved and will be missed by many.

Private services will be held per Geraldine's wishes. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuenralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
