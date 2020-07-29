Geraldine L. Filliez
70, passed away on July 28, 2020 after a long and brave fight with COPD. She was born on Nov. 21, 1949 of Canton. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry D. Filliez; daughter, Melissa K. Christ; three step sons, Gregory S. (Debby) Filliez, Stephen D. (Irene) Filliez, and Jeffery A. (Christy) Filliez; many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; best friends, Drew and Brenda Prine; and her co-workers at Baker, Dublikar & Beck. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Private services will be held per Geraldine's wishes. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuenralhome.com
to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721