Geraldine L. Hastings
94, passed away on September 9, 2019. She was born on November 8, 1924 the daughter of Vernon and Marie Harris. Geraldine was a woman of great faith. She was blessed with her gift of music and enjoyed playing the piano. Geraldine taught others to play and accompanied many students and musical groups. Geraldine touched many lives with her friendly and caring spirit. Her greatest love was for her family especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband James E. Hastings Sr.; brother Vernon Harris; daughter Heidi Paris; and grandson Jory Furman. Geraldine is survived by her loving family, children Sharon (Jack) Thacker, James (Nancy) Hastings, Janet (Jeff) Furman, and Joan Gray; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday from 12:00PM to 1:00PM at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 1:00PM with Chaplain Amy Downard officiating. Interment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneral home.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 11, 2019