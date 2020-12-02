1/
GERALDINE M. DYER
1924 - 2020
Geraldine M. Dyer

age 96, of Massillon, and formerly of Indiantown, Florida, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born September 17, 1924, in Massillon, the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary (Copodonna) Schultz.

Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Tonya Gardiner; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Manual Paradeses; nieces, Patricia and Samatha Reiger, nephew, Collin Reiger; and granddaughter, Dawn Mills. She was preceded in death by husband, Harry Dyer.

Keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
