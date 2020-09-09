1/
Geraldine M. German
1918 - 2020
Geraldine M.

German

Age 101, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 2, 2020 surrounded by family. Born on Dec. 15, 1918 in Canton, Ohio. She graduated from McKinley High. She was employed by by Ohio Bell Telephone Company prior to joining the US Navy WAVES in 1943. She was a lifelong resident of Canton. She was a member of St Paul Catholic Church in Canton but currently a member of St Louis Parish. She was a retired secretary from Mercy Mercy School of Nursing. During her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with family, volunteering , gardening , playing cards, and baking.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Sherry) German; daughters, Jean (Don) Cook, Geraldine (Ken) Lewis, Patricia (Mark) Weldon and Rosemary (Bill) Mause. She is survived by ten granddaughters and 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial celebration to be shared by family will be held at a later date.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 9, 2020.
