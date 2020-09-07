1/1
Geraldine M. Schario
1930 - 2020
Geraldine M. Schario

age 90, of Louisville, OH passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born February 25, 1930 in Canton, OH to the late Lefron and Faye (Kersteter) Dunaway. Geraldine was retired from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. She attended the Canton First Friends Church.

Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Bob) Minster; three sons, Mark, David (Sandi) and Richard (Ann) Schario; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Schario.

A private family funeral service will be 11am Wednesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Rick Brown officiating. She will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
