Geraldine M. Snyder Ridgeway



age 91, died at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd, 2020 at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton, Ohio. She was born Jan. 16th, 1929 in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late Donald and Mildred (Engle) Snyder of Mapleton, Ohio. Geraldine was a 1947 graduate of Osnaburg Township High School in East Canton. She was a teacher's aide at United High School for 14 years. Geraldine was a member of the Church of Christ of Hanoverton, and she also attended Beaver St. Church of Christ in Lisbon, and later, Minerva Church of Christ. She adored worshipping God and was an outstanding example of faith to everyone who knew her. She volunteered to serve for bereavement meals and to help with the clothing drive giveaway at Minerva. She loved, loved, loved teaching Vacation Bible School.



Her husband, James R Ridgeway, whom she married July 4th, 1948, preceded her in death Jan 30th 1997. Survivors include one son, John Ridgeway of Minerva, Ohio, and one daughter, Gloria Ridgeway of Kensington, Ohio. Besides her parents and her husband; two brothers, Gerald Snyder, her twin brother, of Waynesburg, Ohio, and Richard (DICK) Snyder, of Mapleton, Ohio, and two sisters, Olive Fallot of Mapleton, Ohio, and Kate Mottice of Mapleton, Ohio, preceded her in death.



A private funeral service, for immediate family only, will be held graveside. Brother Herman McHan will be from Columbiana Church of Christ, will be officiating. Burial will be held at Grove Hill Hanoverton Cemetery, beside her husband.



