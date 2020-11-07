1/1
Geraldine M. Snyder Ridgeway
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine M. Snyder Ridgeway

age 91, died at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd, 2020 at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton, Ohio. She was born Jan. 16th, 1929 in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late Donald and Mildred (Engle) Snyder of Mapleton, Ohio. Geraldine was a 1947 graduate of Osnaburg Township High School in East Canton. She was a teacher's aide at United High School for 14 years. Geraldine was a member of the Church of Christ of Hanoverton, and she also attended Beaver St. Church of Christ in Lisbon, and later, Minerva Church of Christ. She adored worshipping God and was an outstanding example of faith to everyone who knew her. She volunteered to serve for bereavement meals and to help with the clothing drive giveaway at Minerva. She loved, loved, loved teaching Vacation Bible School.

Her husband, James R Ridgeway, whom she married July 4th, 1948, preceded her in death Jan 30th 1997. Survivors include one son, John Ridgeway of Minerva, Ohio, and one daughter, Gloria Ridgeway of Kensington, Ohio. Besides her parents and her husband; two brothers, Gerald Snyder, her twin brother, of Waynesburg, Ohio, and Richard (DICK) Snyder, of Mapleton, Ohio, and two sisters, Olive Fallot of Mapleton, Ohio, and Kate Mottice of Mapleton, Ohio, preceded her in death.

A private funeral service, for immediate family only, will be held graveside. Brother Herman McHan will be from Columbiana Church of Christ, will be officiating. Burial will be held at Grove Hill Hanoverton Cemetery, beside her husband.

Allmon Dugger & Cotton Funeral Home, 330-627-2121

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home
304 2Nd St Nw
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved