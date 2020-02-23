Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Geraldine (Jackson) McKimmie


1941 - 2020
Geraldine (Jackson) McKimmie Obituary
Geraldine (Jackson) McKimmie

went Home to be with the Lord on Feb. 15, 2020 following an extended illness. She was born on July 28, 1941 in Aliquippa, Pa., to Fred Banks and Louise (Cochran) Jackson. Geraldine attended Canton McKinley High School and retired from the Hoover Company following 27 years of employment. She was preceded in death by her step father, Robert Cochran; brothers, Herman, J.T., Marvin, Jerome, Mubashir and Donald; and her sister, Gwen. She is survived by her husband, Benjamin McKimmie; sister, Arie Nell Freeman; daughter, Wakina R. Mitchell; son, Christian "Yuri" Benson and daughter-in-law, Shelly; sisters-in-law, Marilora and Helen; grandchildren, Jaiden, Christian, Morgan, Katrina and Jocelynn; great-granddaughter, Lynnix and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be Tuesday at 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at the Pines Health Care. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020
