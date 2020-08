Or Copy this URL to Share

Geraldine



Parsons



3-24-42 to 8-17-20



Jerri lived most of her life in her childhood home in Massillon. She enjoyed reading, growing plants and sitting around a fire. It was her dream to move to Florida and that dream came true in 2019. She will be terribly missed everyday by those who knew and loved her.



