Geraldine T. "Gerry" Michel
age 88, died Monday, September 7, 2020. Born in Canton she had lived in North Canton most of her life. She was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Michel; sister, Jackie Behringer; and brothers, George and Don Hattie. Survived by daughters, Judy Fockler and Debbie (Jim) Williams; sons: Jeff (Maria), Jerry (Pam), Larry (Sue), Rick, Doug and Scott (Holly) Michel; brother, Fr. Eugene Hattie, S.J; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family and friends will meet on Friday at 11 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial with the Very Reverend Canon Christopher Henyk as celebrant. Burial will be in North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jesuit USA Midwest Province for Father Hattie's mission, 1010 North Hooker Street, Chicago, Illinois 60642. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
