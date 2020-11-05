Germaine M. Poirier
age 96 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on November 4, 2020, in her home surrounded by loved ones. Germaine was born on August 31, 1924 in New Brunswick, Canada, to Michael and Eleanor (Cassey) LeClair. Germaine was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. She was a homemaker and seamstress and loved her family. She lovingly cared for many additional children of friends. She married Jean Poirier on April 19, 1952, and had six children.
Germaine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, siblings: Eugene, Napoleon, Romeo, Norman, Lucian, Herbert, Gabrielle and Rose LeClair; and daughter, Diane Salesek. She is survived by her children: Michael J. Poirier, Real Poirier, Ginette Poirier, Louise Poirier, and Paula Williams, and 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren.
Friends and family may come to call on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Burial to follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to: www.paquelet.com
Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222