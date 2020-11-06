1/
GERMAINE M. POIRIER
{ "" }
Germaine M. Poirier

Friends and family may come to call on (Today) Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Burial to follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to: www.paquelet.com

Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
