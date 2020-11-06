Germaine M. Poirier
Friends and family may come to call on (Today) Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Burial to follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to: www.paquelet.com
Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3222