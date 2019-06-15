|
Pastor Gerri Lenore (Humes) Howard
74, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 14, 2019. She was born on September 2, 1944 in Canton, Ohio to Betty C. & Donald E. Humes. She was employed by Social Security Administration. Gerri attended Malone College and completed ministerial courses of study school thru the United Methodist Church. She served as the Pastor of Mapleton United Methodist Church for five years and the New Cumberland United Methodist Church for three years. She was a member of McDonaldsville United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities. Gerri was a lifetime member of Flame Fellowship where she served as a spiritual advisor, served three years as choir of the Canton Christian Women's Connection. Gerri was a speaker, teacher, and encourager. She enjoyed traveling, having lunch with her friends, walking, and reading. Gerri also fought various cancers since February 2012.
Gerri is survived by her loving family, son Roger J. (Missy) Howard; beloved grandchildren, Mallory Ann Howard, and Roger Grant Howard; sisters Heidi Hall and Michelle King; sisters-in-laws Joyce Miller, and Lora (Ray) Ury; and many nieces nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW where services will be held at 12:00PM with Pastor William Mitchell officiating.
The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 15, 2019