Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
PASTOR GERRI LENORE (HUMES) HOWARD


Pastor Gerri

Lenore (Humes) Howard

Visitation will be held Monday from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW where services will be held at 12:00PM with Pastor William Mitchell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pegasus Farms in Hartville. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019
