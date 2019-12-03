Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Gerry Lynn Bess


1945 - 2019
Gerry Lynn Bess Obituary
Gerry Lynn Bess

Age 74 passed away Monday Dec. 2, 2019 in her home in New Albany, Ind. She was born Aug. 20, 1945 in Canton to Randall E. and Mildred I. (Reed) Riley. Gerry was a Canton and Magnolia area resident for 34 years prior to moving to New Albany. She was a member of Northside Church of Christ in Jeffersonville, Ind. Gerry was former owner/operator of Domino's Pizza in Galion, Ohio, Canal Land Florist in Canal Fulton and was formerly employed by A Bouquet Florist.

She is preceded in death by her father, Randall E. Riley; one brother, Thomas E. Riley. Gerry is survived by two daughters, Krista (David) Bates and Kimberly Bess; four grandchildren, Robert (Melissa) Bates, Rayel Bates, Randal (Valerie) Bates and Richard (Samantha) Bates; nine great-grandchildren; her mother, Mildred Horton; sister, Bonnie Sanders; sister-in-law, Carol Riley; companion, Howard Scharver; niece and nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday Dec. 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with minister Cory Lamb officiating. Friends and family will be received Thursday 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2019
