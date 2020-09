Gerry W. Helmickage 64 of North Lawrence formerly of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 surrounded by his family.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3545 Amherst Ave NW, Massillon 44646 at 4pm with Pastor Nancy Bacon officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service, from 3pm to 4pm. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248