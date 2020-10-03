Gertrude M. "Gertie" TurnerAge 98, of Canton, passed away Thursday October 1, 2020 in the Gables of Canton. She was born January 24, 1922, to the late James and Ada Lavada (Smith) Parks. Gertie was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ where she was formerly active in many of the church's activities. She was a member of AARP and a charter member of Stepping Stones.She is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Turner in 1993; one daughter, Janet Turner; two sisters, Helen Davis and Mary Lou Fruia; son-in-law, Steve Wilson. Gertie is survived by three daughters: Shirley (Ray) McGill, Vicki Wilson and Paula (Brian) Sullivan; seven grandchildren: Michele (Joe) Bales, Jon (Toni) McGill, Amy Hunt, Mandy (Dave) Andrews, Kristopher (Kelly Bailey) Wilson, Kimberly (Darrell) Weaver and Tracy Vorshak; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, James Parks.Friends and family will be received Monday, October 5, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with a private family service will follow. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Northwest Church of Christ. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525