Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Israel Lutheran Church
Paris, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel Lutheran Church
Paris, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERTRUDE MONHEIMUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERTRUDE "TRUUS" MONHEIMUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERTRUDE "TRUUS" MONHEIMUS Obituary
Gertrude "Truus" Monhemius

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2nd., at the Israel Lutheran Church in Paris, OH. Viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Mrs. Monhemius will be laid to rest on Monday in Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Israel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERTRUDE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -