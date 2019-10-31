|
|
Gertrude "Truus" Monhemius
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2nd., at the Israel Lutheran Church in Paris, OH. Viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Mrs. Monhemius will be laid to rest on Monday in Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Israel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at:
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019