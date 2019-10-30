Home

Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Israel Lutheran Church
Paris, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
the Israel Lutheran Church
Paris, OH
View Map
GERTRUDE "TRUUS" MONHEMIUS


1930 - 2019
GERTRUDE "TRUUS" MONHEMIUS Obituary
Gertrude "Truus" Monhemius

age 89, of Paris, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 25,2019. She was born in Maartensdyk, the Netherlands, to Thymen and Marga van der Heide in 1930. Beginning at age 10, she and her family lived under the German military occupation of Holland for 5 years during World War II. In 1951, she married Fred Monhemius and together they emigrated to the United States. They lived virtually their entire lives on Arrowhead Orchard in Paris. She was a hard worker selling apples and providing care for those who worked at the orchard. Her hospitality of coffee, tea, and cookies extended to everyone who visited her home. Truus was an accomplished seamstress who enjoyed sewing. She crocheted many, many afghans and lap-robes for area hospitals and nursing homes. Always giving and generous, she never spoke an unkind word about anyone. She actively attended Israel Lutheran Church for over 65 years, teaching Sunday School to toddlers for many years. She was a wonderful Christian woman who rarely missed Church and truly exemplified Christian love and charity to everyone.

She is survived by her children: Erwin (Linda) Monhemius of Wooster, Elaine (Mark) Spademan of Wooster, Diana (Robert) Tuttle of East Canton, and Randy (Laurin) Monhemius of Grove City, 12 Grandchildren, and 16 Great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred on October 11, 2019 and by six of her brothers. She is survived by one sister and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2nd., at the Israel Lutheran Church in Paris, OH. Viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Mrs. Monhemius will be laid to rest on Monday in Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Israel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at: www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2019
