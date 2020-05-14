Geryldene "Gerry" L. Hartmann



72, of North Lawrence, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Gerry was born on Jan. 5, 1948 in Massillon, Ohio the daughter of the late Henry and Lila (Jones) Hodgson. She was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Tuslaw High School. Gerry worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, first for the North Lawrence Post Office and then retired from the Massillon Post Office after 20 years of service. She was a member of Chapel of The Cross where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She was a member of the "Red Hatters" and loved gardening and scrapbooking. Gerry always remembered others and would send cards out to those on birthdays, anniversaries, etc. Most of all she loved her family.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Norman Powell and brother, Larry Hodgson. She is survived by her husband, Charles "Buddy" Hartmann whom she shared 50 years of marriage; her children, Christine (Rod) Patt, Norman (Jennifer) Powell, Jr., and Sandy Hartmann; grandchildren, Devin Powell, Tyce and Blayze Patt; brothers, Edward (Sharon) Hodgson and Bern (Jill) Hodgson; and her "other daughter", Jackie Domer.



The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday from 6-8 p.m. A private service will be held on Saturday. Burial will be at Newman's Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to North Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department in Gerry's name.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store