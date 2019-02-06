|
Gilbert C. Beatty 1936-2019
On February 1, 2019, Gilbert "Gil" Beatty, loving father of six, passed away at the age of 82 peacefully in his home. Gil was born on November 19, 1936 in Brownsville, Pa. to Elizabeth Perkins and Gilbert F. Beatty. Gil was quite proud of his children. He had four daughters; Donna, Debbie, Denise and Darbie as well as two sons; Daniel and Donald. Dad was a natural and self-taught musician; he was undoubtedly gifted with a passionate love for music. He played the guitar and sang bluegrass with his dear sister Elaine. He was renowned for his Christmas sing-a-longs and shared his joy for music with friends and family. Loving sports, Gil was a fan of the local teams, The Browns, Indians and the Cavaliers. He also loved fishing, camping, and gardening. Dad was a dedicated and hard worker. He taught his children the importance of working for the things we want and need. He instilled in his family, the character and integrity needed to be accomplished in life. Dad was owner of The Village Tavern in Massillon from 1969 to 1990.
Gil was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Darbie Barrett and son, Daniel Beatty. He is survived by his sister, Elaine Rowe; long-time partner, Barbara McClintock; his children, Donna (Dave) Teece, Debbie (Sam) Knisley, Denise (Dan) Crist, and Donald (Ashli) Beatty; as well as a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. When Dad passed, he left an emptiness in our hearts too great to fill, and will be truly missed by all that knew him. The family would like to give a special thank you to Shana Drake and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for all the wonderful and compassionate care given to our father.
The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Life, 2130 31st St NW Canton, OH 44709, at the corner of 31st St NW and Harrison Ave. NW, on Saturday, February 9, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. and lunch will follow the service. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2019