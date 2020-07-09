Gilbert D. Brunkage 90, of East Sparta, passed away Tues., July 7, 2020. Born in Mineral City, a son of the late Ralph and Maypearl (La Porte) Brunk, he had been a life resident of East Sparta. Gilbert was a member of Mineral City Church of the Nazarene, retired from Superior Dairy and had worked as a Security Guard at Sparta Steel.Survived by his wife, Mary Brunk, with whom he celebrated their 68th Wedding Anniversary on Mar. 1; three daughters and sons-in-law, Shirley Rowley Malavite and Thomas Malavite, Carol and Mark Fitch, and Linda and Robert Redleski; five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great-great grandson, Troy and Candice Rowley and their sons Todd and Tyler and Tyler's son Tucker, Shawn and Maria Rowley and their children Marisa, Shane and Seth, Lindsay and Nick Ochsenbein and their children Brayden and Ilaina, Renay and Chris Heslop and her son Bryer, Juston and Tiffany Sanders and their children Frank and Jessica; and numerous other family members. Services will be held Fri. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Chaplain Terry Wilcox of Community Hospice officiating. Interment in German Cemetery. Friends may call one hour before the service, from 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gilberts memory may be made to: Mineral City Church of the Nazarene, PO Box 325, Mineral City, OH 44656. Condolences may be left at:Gordon (330)866-9425