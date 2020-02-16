Home

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Gilbert L. Duffer


1934 - 2020
Gilbert L. Duffer Obituary
Gilbert L. Duffer

age 85 of Canton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born June 13, 1934 in Mason County, W.Va., to the late Kermit and Lorene Duffer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Gilbert L. Duffer, Jr.; brother, Harold Duffer; and sister, Doris (Duffer) Sydenstricker. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Darlene (Briggs) Duffer; daughters, Sandra Shrigley and Sheri Pope; grandchildren, Sarah (Dion) Petaros, Jerry (Leslie) Shrigley III, Emily (Michael) Mouser, Leah Pope, and Daniel Pope; great-grandchildren, Landen, Owen, Alyssa, Lincoln, and Piper; and brother, James (Bernadette) Duffer.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. The family extends its gratitude to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center staff for their exceptional care of

Gilbert and his family.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020
