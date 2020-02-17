Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
View Map

Gilbert L. Duffer

Send Flowers
Gilbert L. Duffer Obituary
Gilbert L. Duffer

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. The family extends its gratitude to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center staff for their

exceptional care of

Gilbert and his family.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -