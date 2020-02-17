|
Gilbert L. Duffer
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. The family extends its gratitude to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center staff for their
exceptional care of
Gilbert and his family.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2020