Gilbert



McClelland



age 66 of the Massillon, OH area passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Hanover Healthcare Center. He was born on October 13, 1953 to the late Charles and Elizabeth (Boda) McClelland. Gilbert was retired from Superior Brand Meats in Massillon. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and loved to go fishing.



In addition to his parents, Gilbert is preceded in death by sister, Charlene Zaleski. He is survived by sisters: Linda Grant, Judith Johnson, and Jane McClelland; brothers, Richard and Charles McClelland.



There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton.



