1/
GILBERT MCCLELLAND
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GILBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert

McClelland

age 66 of the Massillon, OH area passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Hanover Healthcare Center. He was born on October 13, 1953 to the late Charles and Elizabeth (Boda) McClelland. Gilbert was retired from Superior Brand Meats in Massillon. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and loved to go fishing.

In addition to his parents, Gilbert is preceded in death by sister, Charlene Zaleski. He is survived by sisters: Linda Grant, Judith Johnson, and Jane McClelland; brothers, Richard and Charles McClelland.

There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Gilbert was the sweetest guy ever. He would always say hello to me and smile every time I seen him. It was an honor and a privilege to met him and talk to him for the few short months I got to spend with him. He will be greatly missed. RIP Gilbert.. my thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.
Kayla L.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved