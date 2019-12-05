Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Plummer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert S. Plummer


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert S. Plummer Obituary
Gilbert S. Plummer

89, passed away on December 1, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1930 the son of the late L.B. and Marguerite Plummer. Gilbert proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of the American Legion for over 50 years. In 1988 he retired from Ashland Oil Co. with 31 years of service. Gilbert was a man of faith and was a member of 38th St Church of Christ. He had many accomplishments but his greatest was his love for his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Margaret Plummer; son William Plummer; and daughter Janet Plummer. Gilbert is survived by his son Michael (Sharon) Plummer; daughter Karen Anne Plummer; daughter-in-law Karen L. Plummer; grandchildren, Melissa (Garry) Vollmering, Scott Plummer, Matthew Plummer, and Caley Plummer; great-grandchildren Abby and Jacob Vollmering; and sister Linda Bart.

Visitation will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mercy Medical Hospice. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -