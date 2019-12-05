|
Gilbert S. Plummer
89, passed away on December 1, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1930 the son of the late L.B. and Marguerite Plummer. Gilbert proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was a member of the American Legion for over 50 years. In 1988 he retired from Ashland Oil Co. with 31 years of service. Gilbert was a man of faith and was a member of 38th St Church of Christ. He had many accomplishments but his greatest was his love for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Margaret Plummer; son William Plummer; and daughter Janet Plummer. Gilbert is survived by his son Michael (Sharon) Plummer; daughter Karen Anne Plummer; daughter-in-law Karen L. Plummer; grandchildren, Melissa (Garry) Vollmering, Scott Plummer, Matthew Plummer, and Caley Plummer; great-grandchildren Abby and Jacob Vollmering; and sister Linda Bart.
Visitation will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mercy Medical Hospice. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 5, 2019