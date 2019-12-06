Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL)
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Plummer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert S. Plummer


1930 - 2019
Send Flowers
Gilbert S. Plummer Obituary
Gilbert S.

Plummer

Visitation will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mercy Medical Hospice. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -