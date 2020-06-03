Gina M. Monsanty
1924 - 2020
Gina M. Monsanty

95, of Brewster and formerly of Canton, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Doylestown Health Care. She was born in Brewster on Nov. 11, 1924 to the late Silvio and Anna (Chiudioni) DeAngelis and married Rudolph Monsanty on Dec. 28, 1955. He died Dec. 6, 2006. She retired from Canton Schools as the lunch room supervisor at Gibbs School.

She is survived by sons, Greg (Suzanne) Monsanty of Doylestown and Eric Monsanty of Los Angeles, Calif; granddaughters, Stephanie (Paul) Hendrixson and Lauren (Joey) Drockton. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Antoinette DeAngelis.

Family graveside services will be held at St. Clement Cemetery in Navarre. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneral.com

Published in The Repository on Jun. 3, 2020.
