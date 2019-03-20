|
|
Gina R. Holbrook
Of Louisville, Ohio passed away March 18, 2019 at Aultman Hospital at the age of 58.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Michael Harmon of Louisville Baptist Temple officiating. Gina's family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. and Friday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
The complete obituary will be available for viewing in Thursday's paper. Condolences can be shared with the family online at
www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2019