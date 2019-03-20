Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
GINA R. HOLBROOK

GINA R. HOLBROOK Obituary
Gina R. Holbrook

Of Louisville, Ohio passed away March 18, 2019 at Aultman Hospital at the age of 58.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Michael Harmon of Louisville Baptist Temple officiating. Gina's family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5-7 p.m. and Friday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

The complete obituary will be available for viewing in Thursday's paper. Condolences can be shared with the family online at

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2019
