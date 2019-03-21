|
|
|
Gina R. (Perry) Holbrook
Gina R. (Perry) Holbrook, age 58, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away on March 18, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with her health. She was born on June 5, 1960 in Zanesville, Ohio, to Richard and Esther Perry. Gina was a 1978 graduate and lifelong resident of Louisville. She spent over 40 years working at her family's business, Perry's T-Shirts/Wholesale and she had also worked for Louisville City Schools. Gina's strength, independence and positive outlook on life was an inspiration to her family and friends. Her adventurous and loving spirit will be so greatly missed by many. Gina loved to craft, spend time with her daughter, friends and family, enjoyed movies, theater and listening to music. She always knew she was going to have a good day when she heard her lucky song "Stairway to Heaven". Gina was the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Gina is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ed Holbrook; daughter, Sarah (Bradley) Phipps; granddaughters, Brooklyn and Ava of Louisville; father, Richard Perry, Sr., of Louisville; brother, Richard (Sharon) Perry, Jr., of East Canton; sister, Mindy (Ted) Shilling of Plain Township; and many nieces and nephews, all of this area. Gina is preceded in death by her mother, Esther (Uphold) Perry.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 22nd. at 11:00 a.m., at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Mike Harmon officiating, interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Thursday, March 21st., from 5-7 p.m., and Friday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Gina to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More